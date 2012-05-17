State rescue may be beginning of end for Spain's Bankia

MADRID (Reuters) - Bankia SA’s black hole may be so big that Madrid’s only option for the Spanish bank will be to wind it down.

Spain’s government plans to clean up, downsize and sell Bankia within three years, but the strategy could be short-lived as the bank’s capital gap may be larger than the 15 billion euros ($19.1 billion) so far identified, government and financial sources say.

“The bank faces two options,” said a financial source with direct knowledge of the bank’s situation. “First, to be wound down. Second, to be wound down. The question is how small it will be at the end.”

Major Spanish banks such as Santander, BBVA and La Caixa are also pushing for the lender to be downsized and cleaned up, allowing them to grab more market share or even buy it out.

“It’s clear that they would see a liquidation process with a good eye,” said the financial source.

The government, which nationalized Bankia last week after months of uncertainty over its capacity to weather the financial storm, has still to make its plan public and the lender’s new chief, Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri, is expected to present his vision to the Bank of Spain by the end of May.

In the meantime, Bankia shares languish well below the level of last year’s flotation.

The stock fell sharply on Thursday after a newspaper reported it had lost 1 billion euros of its 111 billion euros in retail and corporate deposits in the past week.

Bankia, Spain’s fourth-biggest lender with more than 10 percent of bank deposits, said its clients can be absolutely calm over the deposits they hold, while Spain’s Economy Secretary said there had not been an exit of deposit funds.

The financial source said Goirigolzarri’s aspiration for the bank will likely be to convert it into a smaller, more solid and profitable entity and later auction it, a model already applied in the mid-1990s when the Spanish government intervened in Banesto only to later sell it to Santander.

“Bankia can generate 2 billion euros in profit a year. Even after the balance sheet reduction and a serious clean up, it could probably still generate 600 million euros a year,” the source added.

SHRINKING

Goirigolzarri, who took the helm of Bankia last Thursday after former Spanish economy minister and International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato stepped down, needs to embark as soon as possible on a drastic reduction of the bank’s balance sheet and a quick sale of big chunks of the lender.

The European competition authorities will likely order Bankia to implement further heavy cuts on its network of several thousand branches and possibly sell off business units to compensate for receiving state aid.

Finally, the government is under intense public pressure to reduce the taxpayers’ bill by selling the more than 5.4 billion euros worth of stakes the bank holds in major Spanish companies such as Iberdrola and Mapfre.

The Socialist opposition said last week it would back the Bankia takeover on condition public funds would be recovered at some point. Yet public anger at the banks is rising after seven other lenders had to be bailed out by the state at a time when education and health spending are being cut.

The lender’s auditor Deloitte identified several gaps in Bankia’s accounts and it is still not clear whether its rescue will cost the government more than the 15 billion euros it initially planned to inject.

A senior government source last week estimated the size of the state intervention at up to 10 billion euros.

That would come on top of the conversion of a 4.47 billion euros loan into shares, which will give the state 45 percent of Bankia, with an option to take another 3 percent, and 100 percent of its parent company Banco Financiero y de Ahorros (BFA).

Loaded with bad loans from a decade-long real estate boom, the bank needs to raise about 1.3 billion euros by June to comply with stringent European Banking Authority capital rules.

It also needs to find at least 6 billion euros by the end of the year to comply with two financial reforms presented by Spain’s centre-right government in February and last week.

FINANCIAL HOLE

Two senior sources familiar with Economy Minister Luis de Guindos’ thinking said the government had yet to make a decision over the bank’s future and would first want to know exactly the final size of Bankia’s financial hole.

“The government is still looking at its options: whether to clean up the bank, strengthen it and relaunch it, or whether to clean it up, strengthen it and then sell it by chunks,” one of the sources said.

Another senior government source however cautioned there was nothing to indicate that the mandate of Goirigolzarri was to shut down the lender instead of strengthening it, noting Bankia’s strong brand and network.

But with the banks weighing heavily on Spain’s public finances, the state may be left with no alternative other than breaking Bankia up and selling it off in chunks.

Such a drastic solution would however come with high costs for Spain’s public finances, as the bank is one of the most exposed to Spanish sovereign debt, with 29.2 billion euros’ worth of paper.

It would also further dent the government’s reputation, as a collapse of Bankia - formed through a merger of seven regional lenders closely linked to the People’s Party of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy - would leave about 400,000 Spaniards with nothing to show for the investment they made last year when the bank was launched on the stock market. ($1 = 0.7849 euros)