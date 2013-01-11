FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankia looks to Goldman to advise on U.S. sale
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 11, 2013 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

Bankia looks to Goldman to advise on U.S. sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The headquarters of Spain's Bankia bank is seen behind a red traffic light in Madrid November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish state-rescued lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) is in advanced talks with Goldman Sachs about hiring the U.S. bank as its advisor on the sale of its Miami business, two sources with knowledge of the negotiations said on Friday.

“It’s almost a done deal that Goldman will be hired but the deal has not been closed yet,” said one of the sources.

At the end of November Bankia’s chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said that City National Bank of Florida (CNB) would be among assets due to be sold off as part of its enforced restructuring.

The two sources said it was too early to put a price on the sale.

Caja Madrid, one of the seven regional savings bank which joined to form Bankia in 2010, paid $927 million when it bought a 83 percent stake in CNB in 2008. It bought the remaining stake at a later date, without disclosing the price.

CNB, with total assets of $4.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2012, reported a net income of $19.8 million for the first half of last year.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.