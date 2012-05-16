Spain's Bankia delays results, shares dive

A man withdraws money from an ATM at a Bankia branch in Madrid May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Troubled Spanish bank Bankia (BKIA.MC) delayed publishing first quarter results on Wednesday, stoking fears over the scale of losses at the newly nationalized lender and sending shares down 10 percent.

Bankia was taken under state control last week because it cannot handle losses from a 2008 property crash. Some investors believe Spain or the European Union will have to inject funds into the financial sector to avert a collapse of the banking system, worsening the euro zone debt crisis.

“The problem right now is that nobody really knows what Bankia is worth and how much money the state is finally going to pump into Bankia,” a Madrid-based trader said.

“The uncertainty is absolute.”

Bankia’s parent company, Banco Financiero y de Ahorros (BFA), has not yet presented its audited 2011 results while it waits for Deloitte to sign off on its accounts.

The delay in the audit, coupled with a negative International Monetary Fund report on some of Spain’s banks and a Standard and Poor’s credit rating agency downgrade on the sovereign debt, precipitated the government move last week.

Deloitte identified a 3.5 billion-euro ($4.5-billion)shortfall in the valuation of BFA’s stake in Bankia when revising the bank’s 2011 results, sources close to the bank have said. Deloitte has declined to comment on the matter.

Shares in Bankia dropped to 1.68 euros, having already lost about 30 percent since chairman Rodrigo Rato resigned on May 7 in anticipation of the government takeover.

Overall, Spanish bank shares .IBAN.BC were steady, indicating there has not been a contagion of mistrust. Small investors who had bought into Bankia’s July listing were dumping the stock, traders said.

The delay in presenting Bankia’s first-quarter figures came as the spread on yields between Spanish and German benchmark bonds rose to more than 500 basis points, a record high since the launch of the euro, indicating the market’s growing discomfort at holding Spanish debt.

A consumer rights group on Wednesday called for mass protests on behalf of Bankia’s shareholders, who have lost more than half their investment since the list in July.

Bankia has insisted there have been no signs of depositors closing accounts as a result of the nationalization. Deposits were stable in the first quarter of the year, the bank said late on Tuesday, although this was before the government stepped in.

The Bank of Spain has asked for a new restructuring plan for the failed lender, Bankia said in a statement late on Tuesday, including measures to strengthen management and plans for asset sales.

The bank had presented a plan in March, but much has changed since then. Bankia announced a new management structure on Thursday following the bank’s first board meeting under the auspices of new chairman, Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri.

PUNITIVE

Parent BFA will present audited 2011 accounts before the end of the month.

Under the government’s nationalization plan, it will convert 4.5 billion euros of state loans to BFA into equity, giving the state a 45 percent stake in Bankia. It has an option to take another 2.9 percent stake and is expected to merge BFA and Bankia to take control of both entities.

It also plans to inject up to 10 billion euros into the failed lender, sources have said. The government has said it will release more details on its plans in the coming weeks.

“The final objective will be to clean up Bankia’s balance sheet and then to find a buyer for a company that is almost in liquidation,” says Alejandro Ruyra, analyst at Kepler Capital Markets.

Bankia said on Tuesday that unaudited first-quarter net interest income increased to 844 million euros, with operating profit at 492 million euros before making provisions against real estate exposure.

The bank did not provide a net profit or loss figure.

Bankia must make provisions of around 7.4 billion euros against real estate investments under government demands, including writedowns on foreclosed property and bad loans and bolstering capital against possible defaults on sound loans.

This is huge in comparison to the bank’s earning capacity and equivalent to nearly half the bank’s estimated equity of around 16 billion euros.

“Obviously this is very punitive for the institution - it’s a big chunk of their potential earnings and it’s a significant part of Bankia’s equity,” said Carmen Munoz, a senior director at Fitch Ratings. ($1 = 0.7828 euros)