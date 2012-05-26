FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankia preference shares not to be converted into capital: chairman
May 26, 2012 / 9:05 AM / in 5 years

Bankia preference shares not to be converted into capital: chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Bankia’s chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigoizarri said on Saturday he did not envisage converting about 4 billion euros ($5.00 billion)in preference shares held by investors into capital.

“We don’t envisage that the solution around preference shares will be to convert them into capital, but when we have a solution, we will communicate it,” he told a press conference a day after Bankia asked for a 19 billion euro state bailout, the biggest bank rescue ever in Spain. ($1 = 0.7992 euros)

Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sarah White

