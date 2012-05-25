Bankia reveals $3.7 billion loss for 2011

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s troubled Bankia, which asked for a state bailout of 19 billion euros on Friday, also revealed a 2.979 billion euro ($3.73 billion) loss for 2011 after restating its accounts.

The bank had stated in early May, before the state started a nationalisation process, that it had made a profit of just over 300 million euros for last year.

Bankia has since reviewed its loan portfolios and capital needs to assess how much bailout money it needed.

($1 = 0.7992 euros)