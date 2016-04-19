FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CommerceWest Bank broke U.S. money laundering laws: Fed
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
April 19, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

CommerceWest Bank broke U.S. money laundering laws: Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CommerceWest Bank has violated U.S. money laundering laws and agreed to improve its board oversight and reporting of suspicious activity, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.

The Irvine, California-based bank did not immediately return requests seeking comment.

The bank, which serves businesses throughout southern California, has also agreed to fix deficient due diligence on customer accounts and review transactions from Sept. 1, 2014, to March 31, 2015, the Fed said in a statement.

CommerceWest is required by U.S. and state regulators to show how it would comply with rules on reporting transactions of more than $10,000 by one person on one business day, the Fed said.

CommerceWest had total assets of $528.74 million as of Dec. 31, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp website.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.