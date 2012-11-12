FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany sees Basel III in 2013 despite U.S. reservations
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 12, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Germany sees Basel III in 2013 despite U.S. reservations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The introduction of tougher global bank capital rules is not in danger and should go ahead during 2013, a German finance ministry spokeswoman said on Monday, playing down reservations expressed by the United States.

The tougher rules, known as Basel III, are the world’s regulatory response to the 2007-09 financial crisis and would force banks to triple the amount of basic capital they hold in a bid to avoid future taxpayer bailouts.

They are meant to be phased in from January 2013 but U.S. regulators have recently cast doubt on the timeframe due to a flood of industry comments on the proposals.

Asked if Basel III was at risk, German finance ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe said: “No... An introduction of Basel III on January 1 is unlikely but the U.S. authorities expect it to happen during the course of 2013.”

“Our view is unchanged, which is that the German government supports the quick implementation of Basel III, in Europe of course but also in the United States,” she told a regular news conference. (Reporting by Stephen Brown, writing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.