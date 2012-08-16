FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS chairman says not currently in Libor settlement talks: paper
#Business News
August 16, 2012 / 11:28 PM / 5 years ago

UBS chairman says not currently in Libor settlement talks: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Newly elected Chairman Axel Weber of Swiss bank UBS addresses a news conference after a general shareholders meeting in Zurich May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS isn’t currently in settlement talks with authorities to end allegations it manipulated key interest rates, the Swiss bank’s chairman says in a newspaper interview.

“UBS was the first bank to go to the authorities when we had grounds for suspicion in 2010. As a result, we received conditional immunity, meaning we are a key witness,” Axel Weber says in Friday’s edition of German daily Handelsblatt.

In June, British bank Barclays agreed to pay U.S. and British authorities $453 million to settle allegations it manipulated key interest rates, and a number of other banks are expected to follow suit.

A handful of banks including UBS, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Plc were subpoenaed recently in a joint New York-Connecticut investigation into possible Libor rigging, according to a person familiar with the probe.

Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by Carol Bishopric

