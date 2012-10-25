FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADVISORY-UBS Singapore trader story withdrawn
October 25, 2012

ADVISORY-UBS Singapore trader story withdrawn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Please be advised that a story saying UBS AG has suspended at least one trader in Singapore for possible manipulation of interbank lending rates is wrong and is withdrawn. The trader, Prakant Sood, said that he is still employed by the bank and has never been involved in U.S. dollar Libor trading, or trading for any other interbank lending at UBS. He did not comment on whether he had been suspended. STORY SLUG: BANKING LIBOR UBS HEADLINE: UBS suspends at least one trader in Singapore: sources STORY_DATE: 24/10/2012 STORY_TIME: 1648 GMT

No replacement story will be issued.

