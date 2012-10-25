ADVISORY-UBS Singapore trader story withdrawn

Please be advised that a story saying UBS AG has suspended at least one trader in Singapore for possible manipulation of interbank lending rates is wrong and is withdrawn. The trader, Prakant Sood, said that he is still employed by the bank and has never been involved in U.S. dollar Libor trading, or trading for any other interbank lending at UBS. He did not comment on whether he had been suspended. STORY SLUG: BANKING LIBOR UBS HEADLINE: UBS suspends at least one trader in Singapore: sources STORY_DATE: 24/10/2012 STORY_TIME: 1648 GMT

No replacement story will be issued.