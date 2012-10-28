ADVISORY: UBS Singapore traders story withdrawn

Please be advised that an October 24, 2012 story saying UBS AG has suspended two traders in Singapore for possible manipulation of interbank lending rates is wrong and has been withdrawn. One of the traders named, Jeffrey Tay, said he had not been suspended, but had resigned. The second, Prakant Sood, said that he is employed by the bank and has never been involved in U.S. dollar Libor trading, or trading for any other interbank lending at UBS. He did not comment on whether he had been suspended.

