FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADVISORY: UBS Singapore traders story withdrawn
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 28, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

ADVISORY: UBS Singapore traders story withdrawn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Please be advised that an October 24, 2012 story saying UBS AG has suspended two traders in Singapore for possible manipulation of interbank lending rates is wrong and has been withdrawn. One of the traders named, Jeffrey Tay, said he had not been suspended, but had resigned. The second, Prakant Sood, said that he is employed by the bank and has never been involved in U.S. dollar Libor trading, or trading for any other interbank lending at UBS. He did not comment on whether he had been suspended.

STORY SLUG: BANKING LIBOR UBS

HEADLINE: UBS suspends at least one trader in Singapore: sources

STORY_DATE: 24/10/2012 STORY_TIME: 1648 GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.