NY banking regulator acting head resigns in dispute with governor's office: WSJ
October 27, 2015 / 3:08 AM / 2 years ago

NY banking regulator acting head resigns in dispute with governor's office: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York’s banking regulator said on Monday its acting head had resigned, amid what the Wall Street Journal said was a dispute with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration over the regulator’s independence.

Anthony Albanese, acting superintendent of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), and chief spokesman Matthew Anderson both have resigned, the DFS said.

Tensions have been growing between DFS and the Cuomo administration following the exit of Albanese's predecessor, Benjamin Lawsky, who left the agency in June to start his own legal and consulting firm, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1XuRMwu).

According to the report, Cuomo’s assistant secretary for financial services has instructed the department that he or the governor’s office must approve any subpoenas the regulator intends to issue.

The paper said that in recent months Albanese had resisted the order from the governor’s office.

While the departures of Albanese and Anderson had long been a possibility and were not explicit acts of protest, the turmoil between DFS and the governor’s office made their decisions easier, the report said.

“This was always intended to be a temporary position to help smooth the transition process,” Albanese said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Dani Lever, spokeswoman for Cuomo, said: “As was widely reported, when the prior superintendent left, his deputy, Mr. Albanese, agreed to stay for a short time to assist with the transition, with the understanding that a permanent replacement would then be appointed.”

Reporting by Natalie Grover and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Katie Reilly in New York; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
