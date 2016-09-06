New York state regulator urges banks to accept NY City ID

(Reuters) - New York's financial regulator is urging state chartered banks to accept municipal identification cards such as the New York City card to help people on the margins of the financial system to open a bank account.

The superintendent of the State Department of Financial Services, Maria Vullo, sent a letter last week to leaders of the New York Credit Union Association (NYCUA) and the New York Bankers Association (NYBA), which confirmed receipt of the letter.

While big banks have said that they support efforts to extend basic banking services to millions of American households with no savings or checking account, they are hyper vigilant about protecting themselves against fraud and money laundering.

In recent years, regulators, including the New York Department of Financial Services, have fined big banks hundreds of millions of dollars for failing to adequately protect their network from people looking to launder the proceeds of crime or funnel money to banned groups.

As a result, most big banks do not accept the New York City ID card, known as the IDNYC, as a primary source of identification, even though their federal regulators and some smaller banks have approved its use.

The IDNYC is a free identification card that has been popular with immigrants and touted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as a way for people to obtain bank accounts.

Access to banking services "helps preserve income, leads to savings and asset-building opportunities, and improves access to affordable credit opportunities," Vullo wrote in the letter, according to a source familiar with the contents. "Indeed, access to banking services can improve the overall economic well-being of all New Yorkers and the New York economy."

In its response, the NYBA said the Department of Financial Services, like federal regulators, was leaving it up to the banks to decide whether to accept the New York ID card for opening bank accounts.

"Banks are committed to finding innovative ways to serve underbanked communities and IDNYC may play a meaningful role in that effort,” according to remarks attributed to its president and chief executive, Michael P. Smith.

NYBA is comprised of the commercial banks and thrift institutions that engage in the banking business in New York State. The organization's website states that its members have aggregate assets in excess of $10 trillion and more than 200,000 New York employees.

Requests for comment from NYCUA were not immediately returned.