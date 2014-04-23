FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coen appointed secretary general of Basel banking committee
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#G20
April 23, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Coen appointed secretary general of Basel banking committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - William Coen has been appointed secretary general of the Basel Committee, a body of global banking regulators, which is phasing in tougher capital requirements for lenders in the wake of the 2007-09 financial crisis.

Coen has held several positions with the U.S. Federal Reserve System and is currently deputy secretary general of the Basel Committee, a position he has held for the past seven years.

He will take up his new role in June, replacing Wayne Byres who is becoming chairman of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, the Basel Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Basel Committee is chaired by Stefan Ingves, governor of Sweden’s central bank, and is finalizing remaining elements of Basel III, the global bank capital accord the Group of 20 economies (G20) called for to stop taxpayers having to rescue failing banks in future.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.