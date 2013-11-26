Rothschild parent Paris Orleans posts lower sales, net profit

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris Orleans, parent of independent investment bank Rothschild, reported lower first-half revenue and net profit, citing a weak merger-and-acquisition market as well as impairment charges related to its investment in Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild.

Paris Orleans PROR.PA on Tuesday said revenue in its fiscal first half ended September 30 fell to 493 million euros ($668.5 million) from 504 million in the year-ago period.

Consolidated net income slipped to 11 million euros from 36 million, but after taking into account the impairment charges and other costs related to non-controlling interests, it incurred a group share of net loss of 13 million against a profit of 33 million a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7374 euros)