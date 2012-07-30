Nervous savers look beyond scandal-hit banks

LONDON (Reuters) - Corporate treasurers, pension funds and charities are seeking advice on whether to quit banks engulfed by the recent welter of financial scandals.

Institutional savers are nervous that banks may struggle to afford punishments doled out to those guilty of rigging interest rates, mis-selling products and performing inadequate checks against money laundering. Cost estimates on rate-rigging alone top $20 billion.

“We’re already seeing an increase in inquiries from people who want guidance on how to spread their money across more names,” said Tom Meade, investment director at Royal London Cash Management, a Royal London Asset Management division with 6 billion pounds ($9.4 billion) under management.

“Historically, if a bank was seen as systemically important, like a Lloyds or an RBS, that used to be enough. But that point of view is changing,” he added.

Many of the world’s biggest lenders are fighting to maintain the confidence of regulators and customers as ratings agencies cast doubts on their creditworthiness. However, these efforts have been undermined by revelations that bank staff conspired to rig the Libor interbank lending rate, which underpins transactions worth trillions of dollars.

Furthermore, several banks suspected of a role in fixing the euro interest rate known as Euribor are supplying regulators with information in hopes of receiving lower fines, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

“Libor may not be the headline worry for every client right now, but it’s definitely an additional one,” Meade added. “The way this investigation is unfolding, it could end up the primary reason why people want to diversify their cash away from banks.”

This nervousness is already having an impact. Data shows that increasing amounts of wealth are starting to flow into alternative investments such as money market funds.

These highly liquid products invest clients’ cash in U.S. Treasury Bills, UK gilts and across a range of short-dated paper issued by top-rated banks. They are commonly used as alternatives to bank deposits because their net asset value rarely dips below the sum of cash invested.

Global research house EPFR said that money market funds enjoyed their best week for inflows this year in the week to July 11, attracting nearly $18 billion - the week that Barclays’ chief executive resigned after admitting the bank’s role in Libor manipulation.

Many institutional savers are rediscovering the advantages of parking money in funds rather than traditional deposits.

Investment into UK fixed-interest funds via the Skandia Investment Solutions platform rose by 7 percent in the second quarter of 2012. The popularity of cash funds is also soaring, with first-quarter sales up 28 per cent.

“Funds offer capital preservation in a liquid, transparent product that provides professionally managed credit risk ... You have to choose who you think does it best,” said one senior cash manager in the asset management arm of a large bank, who declined to be named because of the sensitivities of his role.

With many staple AAA investments, such as Bunds or Swiss francs, showing zero or even negative yields, Fitch Ratings Director Charlotte Quiniou said that investors pushing more wealth into cash funds were willing to sacrifice returns for perceived safety.

The funds themselves are providing additional comfort to investors by paring down their own exposure to banks.

SAFE HAVENS

“The flows in and out of money market funds are very much driven by the perception of market risk ... when investors fear that the market risk is increasing, these funds are used as safe havens,” Quiniou said.

Libor is expected to hit banks harder than any other regulatory rap, including the payment protection insurance mis-selling scandal.

UK and U.S. authorities handed Barclays a $450 million fine last month, on top of the 100 million pounds the lender had spent on in-house investigations.

“A Morgan Stanley estimate - admittedly crude - suggested that the 12 banks so far linked with this could be liable for as much as $22 billion in fines and damages,” said Alan Thein, co-manager of Legal & General’s Multi-Manager fund range.

The ultimate cost of Libor is not the only worry for depositors. HSBC said on Monday that it was setting aside $2 billion to cover penalties arising from U.S. investigations into its anti-money laundering failures in Mexico and mis-selling compensation.

Barclays, meanwhile, could face fresh penalties over fees it paid during its 2008 capital raisings.

Together with RBS and Lloyds, these two banks also have to shell out a share of up to 6 billion pounds of compensation to customers they misled about interest rate hedging products.