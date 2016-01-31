FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Several large bank stocks could rise 20 percent by year-end: Barron's
#Business News
January 31, 2016 / 7:02 PM / 2 years ago

Several large bank stocks could rise 20 percent by year-end: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The stock prices of several of America’s largest banks are poised to rise up to 20 percent in 2016 as valuations recover from an overreaction to turmoil in the energy markets, Barron’s said.

Shares of Citigroup, Bank of America and JP Morgan have all fallen by more than 13 percent this year and now trade at below tangible book value, a measure of the underlying value of the bank’s loans.

“There’s probably at least 20 percent upside in all of these banks, which would still leave some below where they started the year,” Barron’s said.

The pullback was largely a reaction to the banks’ exposure to energy companies, which have struggled as oil prices have fallen by nearly 70 percent since late 2014, the publication said.

However, in most cases, energy companies account for no more than 3 percent of total loans, and banks have already set aside reserves to protect against losses, Barron’s said.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
