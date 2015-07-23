Departing BofA CFO Thompson will be missed - analysts

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s surprise move to replace Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson got a less-than-enthusiastic reception from at least two prominent Wall Street analysts.

The bank said on Wednesday Paul Donofrio would replace Thompson in a management shake-up affecting nine executives.

Bank of America didn’t explain the reasons behind the overhaul, but it came four months after the second-largest U.S. banks by assets barely passed a Federal Reserve stress test.

“Losing him is a disappointment,” Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck said in a note to clients. “Good news is that he will be there until the end of the year to train his successor.”

Along with Chief Executive Brian Moynihan, Thompson was considered a face of the company by the investing community.

Analysts said they want the new CFO to be visible early on.

Moynihan tapped Thompson for the CFO position shortly after he took over the top job in 2010.

Thompson, 51, played a big role in steering the bank during its most crucial years following the 2008 financial crisis, when it faced billions of dollars in litigation costs and shrinking profits in a tougher regulatory environment.

The management shakeup comes a week after BofA reported its biggest quarterly profit in nearly four years as expenses fell to their lowest since the crisis.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz said the news was “clearly an incremental negative.”

“Since (Thompson) was also very effective in delivering the message, he will be missed as investors have had less contact with the rest of the BAC management team,” Horowitz said in a note.

Both Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have given top ratings to the stock, which was down 1.7 percent at $18.13 on the New York Stock Exchange. Wednesday’s announcement came after market close.