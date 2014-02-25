FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA says under investigation over federal housing program
February 25, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 4 years ago

BofA says under investigation over federal housing program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Bank of America sign is pictured in Encinitas, California January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on Tuesday that federal investigators are looking into whether the bank violated certain requirements of a government housing program.

The civil division of the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York is investigating Bank of America’s compliance with the rules of the Federal Housing Administration’s Direct Endorsement Program, according to the bank’s 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Spokesmen for Bank of America and the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York declined to provide additional details.

Reporting by Peter Rudegeair and Karen Freifeld in New York; editing by Andrew Hay

