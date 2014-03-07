FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of America executives' pay rose 12 percent in 2013
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 7, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of America executives' pay rose 12 percent in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Bank of America sign is shown on a building in downtown Los Angeles, California January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) gave its top executives a collective 12 percent pay raise in 2013, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Co-Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag remained the highest paid top executive at the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank with $15.5 million in total compensation in 2013, up from $14.5 million a year earlier.

The bank disclosed Chief Executive Brian Moynihan’s $14 million pay package in February. By another measure of pay that includes changes in pension values and certain types of deferred compensation, Moynihan earned $13.1 million.

Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson received $12 million in 2013, up from $11 million in 2012. Co-Chief Operating Officer David Darnell was paid $10 million by the bank in 2013, or $500,000 more than his 2012 compensation.

General Counsel Gary Lynch took home $9 million in 2013, up from $7 million previously.

The top five executives received $60.5 million in 2013 compared with $54 million in 2012.

Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.