No delay in review of $20 million BofA directors' pact

A Bank of America logo can be seen in a bank branch in New York April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday refused to delay the approval process for a controversial $20 million settlement between Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) directors and shareholders who accused the bank of overpaying for Merrill Lynch & Co.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said it is premature for shareholders in a similar lawsuit brought in Delaware Chancery Court to intervene.

These shareholders have complained that the payout is too low, and could erase their claims in the Delaware case.