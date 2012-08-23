FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of America names four new directors
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 23, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

Bank of America names four new directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the Bank of America is pictured atop the Bank of America building in downtown Los Angeles November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) named four new directors in anticipation of retirements from its board next spring.

The new directors are Sharon Allen, former Deloitte LLP chairman; Jack Bovender, former HCA Inc (HCA.N) chairman and chief executive; Linda Hudson, president and CEO of the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L); and David Yost, former CEO of AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N), the bank said in a statement.

The appointments are effective immediately and were made “in anticipation of directors who are reaching retirement age and whose terms will expire next spring,” according to the statement.

The statement did not say who will be leaving the board.

Bank of America is the second-biggest U.S. bank by assets.

Reporting by David Henry in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.