FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida voted 21.7 million shares 'against' BofA board structure change
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 18, 2015 / 5:06 PM / in 2 years

Florida voted 21.7 million shares 'against' BofA board structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bank of America building is shown in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BOSTON (Reuters) - Florida pension officials said Friday they have voted 21.7 million shares of Bank of America Corp(BAC.N) stock “against” bylaw changes that allowed the bank to combine its chairman and chief executive roles.

The Charlotte, N.C. bank is holding a vote Sept 22 to ratify the bylaw changes, which drew objections from critics who said they ignored a 2009 shareholder vote to separate the two leadership roles.

Friday’s announcement by the Florida State Board of Administration was in line with votes against the bank from pension funds in New York and California.

Reporting by Ross Kerber

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.