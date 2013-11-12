FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA, Freddie Mac in talks to settle mortgage dispute: WSJ
#Business News
November 12, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

BofA, Freddie Mac in talks to settle mortgage dispute: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign for a Bank of America office is pictured in Burbank, California August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N) is in talks with Freddie Mac FMCC.OB to resolve disputes involving more than $1.4 billion in defective mortgages that Freddie wants the bank to take back, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The settlement, if reached, would be the second such agreement between Bank of America and Freddie since 2011, according to the Journal.

The deal would largely shield the bank from any future repurchase demands from Freddie stemming from loans sold before 2012, the paper said.

The Journal said that the terms of the potential settlement could not be determined. Bank of America is hoping to settle before the end of the year, the WSJ said.

Last week, the U.S. government urged that Bank of America pay $863.6 million in damages after a federal jury found it liable for fraud over defective mortgages sold by its Countrywide unit.

Freddie Mac and BofA could not immediately be reached for comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
