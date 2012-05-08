BofA contacting homeowners under mortgage settlement

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) on Tuesday said it has started contacting more than 200,000 customers who may be eligible for forgiveness of a portion of their loan balances under a national mortgage settlement reached this year.

Potential candidates for this assistance will start receiving letters this week, and most of the letters will be mailed by the third quarter of this year, the bank said. Qualifying customers will see their monthly mortgage payments reduced by an average of 30 percent, the second-largest U.S. bank said.

Bank of America began making principal reduction offers in March, starting with homeowners who were already in the modification process. Under this effort, the bank said it has mailed out 5,000 trial modification offers, providing more than $700 million in principal forgiveness. Homeowners must make three on-time payments before the modifications can become permanent.

To be eligible for the program, customers must be two months behind on their payments, owe more on their mortgages than their properties are currently worth and have loans that are owned and serviced by Bank of America or serviced by the bank on behalf of other investors who have authorized such modifications.

The principal forgiveness program is part of a $25 billion settlement Bank of America and four other lenders reached with state and federal officials to resolve allegations over foreclosure abuses. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank is paying the biggest portion of the agreement: $11.8 billion in borrower assistance, refinancings and other payments.

Bank of America is expected to face protests at its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday over its handling of foreclosures and loan modifications. The bank has been besieged by bad loans and lawsuits since buying subprime lender Countrywide Financial in 2008.