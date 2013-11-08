FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top investment banker at BofA nominated for Commerce Dept job
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 8, 2013 / 1:09 AM / 4 years ago

Top investment banker at BofA nominated for Commerce Dept job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Stefan Selig, executive vice chairman of global corporate and investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, speaks at the Reuters Consumer and Retail Summit in New York, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that it has nominated a senior investment banking executive at Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) to a high-level position at the Commerce Department.

President Barack Obama picked Stefan Selig, executive vice chairman of global corporate and investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, to be the next under secretary for international trade.

Selig would replace Francisco Sanchez, a former official in the Clinton administration who left the Commerce Department earlier in November.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Selig would serve Commerce Secretary Penny Prtizker and lead the department’s International Trade Administration, a 2,400 person body that is tasked with promoting the competitiveness of U.S. businesses abroad.

Selig first joined Bank of America in 1999.

“We congratulate Stefan on his public service aspirations and wish him the very best,” said Bank of America spokesman John Yiannacopoulos in an email.

Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.