FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BofA offers $13 billion to settle mortgage probe: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 16, 2014 / 2:43 PM / 3 years ago

BofA offers $13 billion to settle mortgage probe: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Bank of America sign is pictured in Encinitas, California in this file photo taken January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has offered $13 billion to settle a probe into mortgage securities sold by the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank met U.S. Justice Department representatives on Tuesday, but no progress was made toward a final deal, the paper reported. (on.wsj.com/1rgO8cl)

Bank of America had previously offered about $12 billion to settle the matter, including a portion to help struggling homeowners, while the Justice Department had suggested a $17 billion settlement, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

The bank declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.