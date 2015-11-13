FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Mizuho has probably sold out of BofA: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men enter the headquarters of Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group Inc in Tokyo July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T) has probably sold the bulk of its shares in Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), capital markets sources said on Friday.

Mizuho International Plc, the London-based securities and investment banking arm of Mizuho, had offered about 30 million Bank of America shares at $17.10, a discount of about 1.6 percent to Thursday’s close, the sources said.

Shares of the No.2 U.S. bank by assets were down 1.2 percent at $17.16 in morning trading.

“We can’t confirm what you’re hearing and we don’t comment on reports of stock sales,” a BofA spokesman told Reuters.

Mizuho, which could not immediately be reached for comment, owned 31.3 million shares of BofA as of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data, making it one of the Japanese bank's 10-biggest shareholdings. (link.reuters.com/byq95w)

Reporting by Lance Tupper in New York and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr.

