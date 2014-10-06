FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Deutsche Bank CEO nominated as Bank of Cyprus chairman
October 6, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Deutsche Bank CEO nominated as Bank of Cyprus chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann is surrounded by media after a book presentation in Berlin, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Former Deutsche Bank CEO Josef Ackermann has been nominated as chairman of Bank of Cyprus, its U.S. based investors Wilbur Ross and Tyrus Capital said on Monday.

Ackermann’s nomination will be put to an annual general meeting on Nov. 20, along with a list of nominees for other positions on the bank’s board including Wilbur Ross and the present Bank of Cyprus vice-chairman Vladimir Strzhalkovsky.

Bank of Cyprus was forced to recapitalize by seizing a large percentage of major clients’ deposits in early 2013 so Cyprus could qualify for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) international bailout.

Despite that upheaval, the bank managed to raise 1 billion euros in private placements in July.

In a statement, Wilbur Ross and Tyrus Capital said the board appointments would be subject to approval by the Cypriot central bank.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by David Clarke

