Bank of Cyprus says no formal decision taken to exit Russia
June 4, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Cyprus says no formal decision taken to exit Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Bailed-out Bank of Cyprus, which is refocusing on its domestic operations, said it had taken no formal decision to dispose of its Russian subsidiary.

Chief Executive John Hourican was quoted in the Financial Times newspaper on Wednesday as saying that Bank of Cyprus would “seek a new owner” for Uniastrum Bank, acquired in 2008.

Wealthy Russians, whose deposits were turned into equity in the bank as part of an international bailout in 2013, are now represented on the Bank’s board.

“Regarding CB Uniastrum Bank LLC, the Group is taking various actions to improve the company’s performance,” Bank of Cyprus said.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
