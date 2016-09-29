FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bank of Finland cuts Europe growth forecasts on Brexit, Italy problems
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather earns TKO win over McGregor
BOXING
Mayweather earns TKO win over McGregor
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 29, 2016 / 8:06 AM / a year ago

Bank of Finland cuts Europe growth forecasts on Brexit, Italy problems

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's central bank cut on Thursday its forecast for economic growth in Europe for next year, citing impacts from Britain's vote to leave the EU as well as weakened economic prospects in Italy.

The Bank of Finland slightly lifted its 2016 growth forecast for the EU22 countries -- the euro zone, Britain, Sweden and Denmark -- to 1.7 percent from a previous 1.6 percent, but cut it to 1.3 percent for 2017 and 1.6 percent for 2018 from 1.8 percent previously for both years.

"Europe's growth will be dampened also by internal factors which are not linked to Brexit, such as deterioration of Italy's growth outlook and problems in its bank sector," the bank said.

It forecast inflation within the same group of countries to be 0.4 percent this year, 1.4 percent in 2017 and 1.5 percent in 2018.

"Improvements in economic prospects and the ongoing accommodative stance of monetary policy will gradually begin to boost inflation. However, longer-term inflation expectations remain muted, which is a worrying trend," the bank said.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.