April 23, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Bank of Hawaii posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bank of Hawaii Corp’s (BOH.N) first-quarter profit handily beat Wall Street expectations as an improving economy helped the lender set aside less money to meet losses from bad loans.

Net income for the first quarter was $43.8 million, or 95 cents a share, compared with $42.4 million, or 88 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts expected the company to earn 81 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

”Loan balances continued to grow, deposits remained strong, and our net interest margin slightly improved during the quarter ... credit costs are continuing to decline as the Hawaii economy recovers, said Peter Ho, Chief Executive of the company.

Provision for credit losses fell to $351,000 from $4.7 million.

Shares of the Honolulu, Hawaii-based company closed at $47.63 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

