Bank of Ireland placing closes at almost 33 cents per share: source
March 4, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of Ireland placing closes at almost 33 cents per share: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial (FFH.TO) and Wilbur Ross sold a combined 6.4 percent stake in Bank of Ireland BKIR.I at just under 33 cents per share on Tuesday, the upper end of initial guidance, a source familiar with the transaction said.

The investors, who owned almost 18 percent of the bank between them before Tuesday’s sale, were among a group who helped to keep the bank out of state hands at the height of the euro zone crisis in 2011 when they paid about 10 cents a share.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and David Goodman

