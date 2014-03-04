FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fairfax, Ross' Bank of Ireland share sale covered: source
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 4, 2014 / 12:07 PM / 4 years ago

Fairfax, Ross' Bank of Ireland share sale covered: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial (FFH.TO) and Wilbur Ross received sufficient bids to sell a 6.4 percent stake in Bank of Ireland BKIR.I on Tuesday at a discount of up to 10 percent of Monday’s closing share price, a source familiar with the transaction said.

The investors, who own almost 18 percent of the bank between them, began selling the combined stake in the country’s largest lender earlier on Tuesday, the placing’s bookrunner Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said.

The bookbuilding was covered by 1145 GMT, the source said, at a guided price of around 0.33 euros, a discount of up to 10 percent on where it closed on Monday. The book was due to close at 1400 GMT, a second source said.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Freya Berry, editing by Carmel Crimmins and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.