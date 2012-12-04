FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMO profit rises on wholesale banking, better loans
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 4, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

BMO profit rises on wholesale banking, better loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Bank of Montreal sign is pictured in downtown Ottawa March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - Bank of Montreal’s (BMO.TO) quarterly profit rose 41 percent, topping estimates, as wholesale banking income doubled and loan-loss provisions plunged.

The company, Canada’s fourth-largest bank and also a major presence in the U.S. Midwest, earned C$1.1 billion ($1.11 billion), or C$1.59 a share in the fourth quarter ended Oct 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$768 million, or C$1.11 a share.

On an adjusted basis, the bank earned C$1.65 a share. Analysts had expected a profit of C$1.43 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wholesale banking income, which covers trading and investment banking, more than doubled to C$293 million as trading revenues improved from a weak quarter a year earlier.

Adjusted provisions for credit losses were C$113 million, down from C$281 million a year earlier, due to lower-than-expected losses on impaired loans acquired when BMO acquired Wisconsin lender Marshall and Illsley (M&I) last year.

BMO paid $4.1 billion for M&I, which it combined with its Chicago-based Harris Bank. BMO has set a goal of annual profit of more than $1 billion from its U.S. retail and wealth business by 2015.

Profit for the U.S. bank fell 16 percent to C$130 million, due to a reduction in certain loan portfolios and regulatory changes.

Income from BMO’s flagship Canadian retail bank was unchanged at C$439 million, as higher loan volumes and fees were offset by narrower interest margins.

Canadian banks are bracing for an expected slowdown on consumer lending growth, as a cooling housing market combined with concerns about record Canadian debtloads prompts more caution among borrowers.

Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.