FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of NY Mellon fails to end lawsuit linked to Lehman
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 10, 2012 / 8:18 PM / in 5 years

Bank of NY Mellon fails to end lawsuit linked to Lehman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Manhattan federal judge rejected Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s (BK.N) bid to dismiss a lawsuit on behalf of securities lending clients who allegedly lost more than $1 billion because the bank invested their collateral in notes issued by Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan on Monday refused to dismiss a breach of contract claim against Bank of New York Mellon, though he dismissed some other claims.

Bank of New York Mellon clients had accused the bank of taking no action to protect $1.9 billion of investments it had made on their behalf in Lehman floating-rate notes, despite growing concerns about Lehman’s stability. Lehman filed for bankruptcy protection on September 15, 2008.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.