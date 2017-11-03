FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrate to divest Caring.com for Red Ventures merger -FTC
November 3, 2017 / 6:19 PM / in 17 minutes

Bankrate to divest Caring.com for Red Ventures merger -FTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bankrate Inc (RATE.N) will divest its Caring.com unit as a condition of its acquisition by Red Ventures LLC for $1.4 billion to avoid harm to competition in the third-party paid senior living facilities referral services, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

The FTC said in a statement that two of Red Ventures’ largest shareholders jointly own A Place for Mom.com, the largest provider of such services, and Caring.com is the second largest provider.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

