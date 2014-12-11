Global regulators set out stricter rules for pooled debt

LONDON (Reuters) - Regulators published stricter rules on Thursday on a class of securities which helped cause the financial crisis, hoping to reduce the risks of future market turbulence undermining the banks which own them.

The Basel Committee of banking supervisors unveiled its finalised framework for regulating asset-backed securities (ABS), a type of bond based on a pool of loans such as mortgages, to come into force from January 2018.

The sector shrank after such debt based on low-quality U.S. home loans became untradable in 2007, sparking a two-year global markets crisis. Basel regulators are forcing banks to hold more capital as a safeguard against such debt turning toxic again.

Yet some in the bank sector now argue the regulations could set back Europe’s attempts to revive growth, since banks which bundle loans into an ABS package can gain more scope to make the fresh loans that the stuttering economy needs.

The rules force banks to hold more capital against ABS held on their banking book, supplementing earlier rules known as Basel 2.5 which raised capital charges on more complex types of ABS held on trading books.

Basel, which groups regulators from nearly 30 countries, has cut slightly the amount of capital required for banking books compared with its initial proposal, but the European Central Bank and Bank of England had called for much lighter capital treatment for top-quality pooled debt.

The two central banks have argued in recent months that lenders would issue more ABS if capital charges were cut significantly, thus helping to raise more funds for companies to help create jobs and growth.

But regulators from elsewhere argue that instead of lighter capital charges for top-quality ABS, it would be better to impose higher charges on lower-quality debt.

Simon Hills, an executive director at the British Bankers’ Association, said the minor revisions made by Basel won’t be enough to revitalise the European securitisation market and help drive economic growth.

“It is now for the European Commission to consider how it can quickly build on these proposals to deliver that goal,” Hill said.

In a bid to find common ground, Basel and global markets regulators at the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) also published a consultation paper on Thursday on possible criteria for defining top-quality ABS.

Further changes to Basel capital charges on ABS in practice look years away, which could spur the European Commission to take unilateral action as it plans a Capital Markets Union to encourage market-based finance for the EU economy.