FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNY Mellon revenue falls 1 percent; tax case triggers loss
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 17, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

BNY Mellon revenue falls 1 percent; tax case triggers loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A BNY Mellon sign is seen on their headquarters in New York's financial district, January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - BNY Mellon Corp (BK.N) said on Wednesday that first-quarter revenue fell 1 percent as the world’s largest custody bank reported a loss due to a high-stakes tax battle with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

BNY Mellon’s net loss of $266 million, or 23 cents a share, reflected a U.S. Tax Court decision announced in February that triggered a previously announced $854 million charge against profits.

In the year-earlier quarter, BNY Mellon reported net income of $619 million, or 52 cents a share.

Excluding the tax-related charge, the bank earned 50 cents a share, missing the average analyst estimate by 2 cents, according to I/B/E/S Thomson Reuters.

Revenue totaled $3.61 billion, down 1 percent from a year ago. Bright spots included 10 percent gains in both investment management and performance fees, and foreign exchange trading.

Net interest revenue at the bank, however, fell 6 percent to $719 million, reflecting lower yields on reinvested securities and the elimination of interest on European Central Bank deposits.

Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.