Brazil's bank guarantee fund eyes stricter rules as role expands

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s deposit insurance fund, FGC, is speeding up changes to governance rules, Chairman Antonio Carlos Bueno said on Monday, adding that the privately run institution is unlikely to return to an old role of solely paying creditors of failed banks.

Since the onset of the 2008 global financial crisis, FGC has taken on a series of new responsibilities in addition to helping bankrupt banks honor their debts. The fund, which is financed by Brazil’s largest banks, now seeks to avert bank failures by providing cash-strapped lenders quick financing to continue to do business.

After helping manage a series of bank failures since 2010, FGC is considering “some specific fine-tuning of our governance model, to strengthen it,” Bueno told Reuters in an interview at the fund’s São Paulo office. “As the fund’s tasks grew, so did risks. We want to ensure the fund is ironclad.”

The role of FGC has grown in relevance because the global crisis and fatigue in some segments of Brazil’s credit markets helped bring down nine small and mid-sized banks since late 2009. FGC, whose 31 billion reais ($14 billion) in assets come from compulsory contributions from banks, could also get state help in case of an emergency.

“Going back to that old role of being solely a pay box is not in the cards,” Bueno said, when asked if he saw the FGC walking away from bailouts at some point.

In Brazil, differently from other countries, banks cannot be rescued by the government. “In Brazil, the FGC was the only institution capable of performing such role,” he added.

The need to proceed with quick bailouts, Bueno said, stems from the perception that confidence in the system could be easily battered in the event of a bankruptcy. The FGC has also participated in processes where an investor buys a controlling stake in a troubled lender, and may continue to do so if necessary, he added.

Early last year, Febraban, Brazil’s most influential lobbying group for banks, said the central bank, and not the deposit insurance fund, should engineer and carry out bank bailouts.

The FGC should continue to help guarantee bank deposits and encourage lending, instead of taking full responsibility for rescuing troubled banks, Febraban President Murilo Ferreira told newspaper Valor Econômico on January 8, 2012.

GOVERNANCE

Bueno declined to detail the changes to the fund’s governance model but said rules to ease potential conflicts of interest, as well as the implementation of tougher quarantine rules for executives joining from financial institutions are under consideration.

The fund began debating adjustments to its governance model in April, but their implementation is being sped up after Época magazine reported in August that a former FGC executive might have incurred a conflict of interest in the liquidation process of Banco Cruzeiro do Sul SA. The FGC has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Bueno declined to comment further on the episode.

The central bank liquidated Sao Paulo-based Cruzeiro do Sul in September of 2012 after finding “a serious” breach of financial industry rules.

The fund has also played a role in the consolidation of Brazil’s financial system by helping the central bank fund buyers for troubled banks. Currently, contributions from the pool of banks that are the FGC’s main shareholders are close to 2 percent of the banking system’s deposits - in other countries, guarantee funds oversee the equivalent of 1 percent to 3 percent of deposits.

The FGC’s most prominent role over the past five years was in Banco Panamericano SA, which required a bailout amid an investigation into accounting irregularities. The fund provided a 3.4 billion real loan to help finance Grupo BTG Pactual SA’s purchase of a controlling stake in Panamericano in early 2011.

($1 = 2.20 Brazilian reais)