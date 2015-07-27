Bank earnings remain a bright spot as Brazil slumps

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s steepest economic downturn in 25 years and fallout from the country’s biggest corruption scandal will not keep the nation’s largest listed banks from posting robust second-quarter earnings, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The banks benefited from rising borrowing costs and strong fee income in the quarter, helping to offset the impact of higher loan-loss provisions and weak credit demand, the poll found. Profitability and efficiency were bolstered by steps taken to rein in costs and market-related risks, survey respondents said.

Still, the quarterly results may reinforce signals of an eroding business climate for banks in Latin America’s largest economy. As unemployment climbs and economic activity falters, investors will scan the earnings to gauge whether banking shares are expensive and whether profit trends look sustainable.

The survey of 10 analysts predicted that average recurring net income, a measure of profit before one-off items, at Brazil’s top four listed banks will have risen 9.8 percent from a year earlier in the quarter, but that average return on equity, or ROE, slipped from a six-year high. Average expenses were seen below 12-month inflation for the fifth time in six quarters.

“In general, banks will report solid results considering the weak macroecoomic backdrop,” said Mario Pierry, a senior analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The poll predicted flagging aggregate loan book growth of about 1 percent on a quarterly basis.

While analysts in the poll forecast higher business defaults in the quarter, especially among small and mid-sized companies, the ability of banks to capture higher interest rates likely supported robust interest income and ROE.

For the first time in 10 quarters, aggregate default ratios at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA), Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA) and state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA) will have increased on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the poll found.

To protect their balance sheets from delinquencies, lenders have continued to increase loan-loss provisions. Santander Brasil set aside 1.6 billion reais in provisions for the second quarter after booking a 4.8 billion real, non-recurring tax rebate.

Shares in the four banks have risen a combined 4.2 percent this year, compared with the Bovespa stock index's .BVSP 1.8 percent rise. Skepticism about earnings trends, however, have driven the shares down 6.5 percent since April.

“Valuation, which seems attractive at first glance, reflects levels of profitability that we believe are unsustainable,” said Carlos Macedo, a senior analyst at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Bradesco and Santander Brasil kick off the earnings season for Brazilian banks on Thursday. Itaú follows on Aug 4. Banco do Brasil reports earnings on Aug 13.