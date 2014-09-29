Brazil bank employees to strike indefinitely after shunning pay plan

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Bank workers in Brazil plan to begin a nationwide strike on Tuesday for an indefinite period after talks with commercial banks collapsed over pay rise demands for this and next year.

In a Monday statement, the Confederação Nacional dos Trabalhadores do Ramo Financeiro said “there was no agreement on the rate of wage increases” after eight rounds of talks with Fenaban, a group representing banks.

Last year, an impasse between banks and workers during wage discussions sparked minor work stoppages that failed to disrupt service. According to the statement, as many as 23,000 bank branches could be affected by the stoppage.

Fenaban offered a 0.61 percent inflation-adjusted increase, while the confederation, known as Contraf-CUT, sought a 5.4 percent increase, 14 months of wages per year, and a rise in the value of food vouchers in a list of eight proposals.

Unions from about 50 different regions encompassing Brazil’s largest metropolitan areas will join the strike, the statement said.

Over the past decade, the union has won an 18 percent inflation-adjusted increase for bank workers in the metropolitan area of Sao Paulo, with banks extending the rise to all their staff across Brazil.