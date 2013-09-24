FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Next bank stress test cycle to include Basel III: U.S. Fed
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 24, 2013 / 6:07 PM / 4 years ago

Next bank stress test cycle to include Basel III: U.S. Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. banks must incorporate the strict new Basel III capital rules in the next set of the surveys of their financial health known as stress tests, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.

The central bank has adopted two so-called interim final rules, one for bank holding companies with $50 billion or more in total consolidated assets, and a second for groups with assets of $10 billion to $50 billion.

The group of bigger banks has to take Basel III into account in the next stress tests, which begins on October 1, the Fed said. For most banks in the second group, there is a one-year transition period.

The two rules are effective immediately, but could still be reviewed after a public comment period.

The Fed adopted the Basel III capital rules in July, telling banks to use more equity capital to fund their business to make them more robust following the 2007-09 credit meltdown.

The pact, which will be phased in starting next year, will force most banks to hold about three times as much top-quality capital as is required under existing rules.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.