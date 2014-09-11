FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Europe banks close capital shortfall to 12 billion euros: EBA
September 11, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Top Europe banks close capital shortfall to 12 billion euros: EBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe’s top banks lifted their average capital ratios by 1 percentage point in the second half of last year and have almost fully met new capital rules that are being phased in, the industry regulator said.

The European Banking Authority said on Thursday there would have been an 11.6 billion euro ($15 billion) aggregate shortfall for Europe’s top banks to reach a 7 percent target for core capital, down from a 36.3 billion shortfall six months earlier. It continues a sharp reduction in the theoretical capital shortfall faced by banks, which was estimated at 242 billion euros less than three years ago.

The EBA said the common equity capital ratio, a measure of capital strength, of Europe’s top 42 banks averaged 10.1 percent at the end of December, up from 9.1 percent at the end of June.

