6 months ago
Top banks' commodities revenue drops 7 percent in 2016: survey
#Commodities
February 23, 2017 / 12:08 AM / 6 months ago

Top banks' commodities revenue drops 7 percent in 2016: survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The offices of international finance companies are seen in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London, Britain, January 26, 2017.Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Commodities-related revenue at the 12 biggest investment banks fell by 7 percent last year, mainly due to weakness in the oil sector, a report by financial industry analytics firm Coalition said on Thursday.

Revenue from commodity trading, selling derivatives to investors and other activities in the sector fell to $4.3 billion in 2016 from $4.6 billion the previous year, it said in a report.

"Underperformance in oil was partially offset by an improvement in U.S. power and gas on the back of structured deal activity. Metals ended the period flat with some improvement in precious metals," it said.

Commodity revenue in the fourth quarter jumped 20-25 percent mainly due to power and gas activity, Coalition said last month in a preliminary report that did not provide full-year figures.

Coalition tracks Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and UBS.

Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton

