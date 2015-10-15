Factbox - Wall Street and commodity risk: Goldman risk falls

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (GS.N) commodity market trading risk measure, known as Value-at-Risk (VaR), fell for a second quarter in the three months through September, the bank said on Thursday, as it reported a sharp yearly drop in fixed-income, currency and commodity trading performance.

The Wall Street bank’s VaR indicator was $17 million, or down $2 million from the prior quarter and down $6 million from the same period a year earlier. That marked its lowest VaR value since the third quarter of 2013.

Quarterly revenue from fixed income, currency and commodities fell 33 percent to $1.46 billion, the biggest year-over-year drop since the third quarter of 2013.

The results come after a slump in China’s stock market amid worries over growth in the world’s second-biggest economy. That triggered a fresh rout across industrial raw materials from crude oil to copper. Lack of volatility curbed investors’ appetite to trade.

The VaR is often a key risk-reward indicator that can measure the commodities exposure of Wall Street banks, as they typically group commodities revenue under the fixed income category and do not break out the sector.