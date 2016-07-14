FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Wall Street and commodity risk - JPMorgan measure steady in first quarter
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 14, 2016 / 3:17 PM / a year ago

Factbox: Wall Street and commodity risk - JPMorgan measure steady in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM.N) commodity market trading risk measure, known as Value-at-Risk (VaR), was steady in the three months through June, the bank said on Thursday, the first Wall Street bank to report earnings.

The bank’s VaR indicator was $9 million in the second quarter, unchanged from the prior three months and the same period a year earlier.

The news came as the bank reported a marginally lower second-quarter profit but still beat subdued analyst expectations, helped by loan growth and a tight control on operating expenses.

The VaR is a risk-reward indicator that measures the commodities exposure of Wall Street banks, which typically group commodities revenue under the fixed income category and do not break out the sector.

Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.