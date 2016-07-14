Factbox: Wall Street and commodity risk - JPMorgan measure steady in first quarter

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM.N) commodity market trading risk measure, known as Value-at-Risk (VaR), was steady in the three months through June, the bank said on Thursday, the first Wall Street bank to report earnings.

The bank’s VaR indicator was $9 million in the second quarter, unchanged from the prior three months and the same period a year earlier.

The news came as the bank reported a marginally lower second-quarter profit but still beat subdued analyst expectations, helped by loan growth and a tight control on operating expenses.

The VaR is a risk-reward indicator that measures the commodities exposure of Wall Street banks, which typically group commodities revenue under the fixed income category and do not break out the sector.