Factbox: Wall Street and commodity risk - JPM risk rises
#Business News
October 14, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Wall Street and commodity risk - JPM risk rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s commodity market trading risk measure, known as Value-at-Risk (VaR), rose for a second straight quarter in the three months to end-September, the bank said on Tuesday as it reported a weaker commodities performance.

Kicking off earnings for the big U.S. banks, the Wall Street bank’s VaR indicator was $10 million, or up $1 million from the prior quarter and the same period a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue from fixed income fell to $2.93 billion from $3.7 billion a year ago due to lower performance in commodities and continued weakness in credit, the bank said. That was up $2 million from the second quarter.

The results came as China’s stock market woes reignited concerns about the world’s second-biggest economy’s growth, triggering a fresh rout across industrial raw materials from crude oil to copper. Lack of volatility curbed investors’ appetite to trade.

The bank reported lower profits due to weak trading markets and the investment banking division set aside almost $300 million more in provisions to cover bad loans to oil and gas companies, reflecting the impact of plunging oil over the last year.

Its reserves for credit losses were $232 million.

The VaR is often a key risk-reward indicator that can measure the commodities exposure of Wall Street banks, as they typically group commodities revenue under the fixed income category and do not break out the sector.

Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

