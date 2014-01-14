FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. official says new rules likely for banks in physical commodities
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 14, 2014 / 10:03 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. official says new rules likely for banks in physical commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Federal Reserve official will tell lawmakers on Wednesday that regulators expect to write new rules for banks’ physical commodities activities, according to prepared remarks obtained by Reuters.

The rules could include higher capital requirements for banks engaged in those markets or prohibitions on specific risky holdings, Michael Gibson, the Fed’s director of bank supervision and regulation, plans to tell a congressional panel.

Lawmakers and regulators have increasingly scrutinized Wall Street’s practices in physical commodities markets in recent months. The Fed on Tuesday asked for public feedback on a range of steps to crack down on the biggest banks’ activities.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.