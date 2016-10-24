FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. banking group forms unit aimed at reducing cyber risk
#Business News
October 24, 2016 / 3:15 PM / in a year

U.S. banking group forms unit aimed at reducing cyber risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A padlock is displayed at the Alert Logic booth during the 2016 Black Hat cyber-security conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. August 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

(Reuters) - The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC), an influential U.S. financial industry group, said on Monday it had formed a unit to enhance collaboration among its members and the U.S. government as a way to help reduce cyber security threats to the financial system.

The new unit, known as the Financial Systemic Analysis & Resilience Center (FSARC), will proactively identify, analyze, and coordinate activities using more sophisticated techniques, the FS-ISAC said in a statement. (bit.ly/2enoimt)

The FSARC is the result of a meeting this year involving the six biggest U.S. banks plus custody banks State Street Corp and Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the FS-ISAC said. The FS-ISAC has more than 7,000 industry members.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

