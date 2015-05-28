FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed finds money laundering flaws at Discover Financial
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
May 28, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

Fed finds money laundering flaws at Discover Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Credit card issuer Discover Financial Services agreed to a range of improvements to its anti-money laundering policies after the U.S. Federal Reserve had found deficiencies in the program, the Fed said on Thursday.

Discover, which is based in Riverwoods, Illinois, had also signed a consent order to be issued by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., another bank regulator, a written agreement between the bank and the Fed said.

The bank needed to submit a number of plans to the Fed to lay out how to review its anti-money laundering policies, to improve board oversight and to show that it was doing enough to spot suspicious activities, the agreement said.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.